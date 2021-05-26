Canada’s oil industry on watch after Dutch court orders Shell to cut carbon emissions

Open this photo in gallery Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, holding a copy of the verdict, celebrates the outcome in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, on May 26, 2021. Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

A Dutch court judgement ordering Shell to cut its emissions by 45 per cent is being hailed as a victory by environmental groups even as the energy giant says it will appeal the ruling.

And experts say it could have an impact in Canada.

The Hague District Court ruled on Wednesday that the Anglo-Dutch company has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans were not concrete enough. The case against Shell was brought by Friends of the Earth Netherlands, known as Milieudefensie, along with 17,000 co-plaintiffs and six other organizations, including Fossil Free Nederland and Greenpeace Netherlands.

Although the decision applies only in the Netherlands, Milieudefensie lawyer Roger Cox said in a statement he expects the verdict to have a global impact.

“People around the world are getting ready to follow our example and take oil companies to court,” he said, adding that the decision means oil companies will become more reluctant to invest in fossil fuels.

“The climate has won today,” he said.

Kristen van de Biezenbos, an associate professor at the University of Calgary who specializes in energy law, said it was striking that the judge ordered Shell to reduce its planet-warming carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2019 levels – a directive that would usually come from government legislation.

With a lot of talk but not much action coming from national governments, she said, the ruling could signal a broader trend of public dissatisfaction and groups taking their fight from the ballot box to the courts.

“That’s probably what we’re seeing now – this really growing consensus among many different stakeholders in large parts of the population that something needs to be done about climate change to curb emissions quickly,” she said.

While litigation isn’t the preferred way to spur action on climate change – it’s expensive and time-consuming – Ms. van de Biezenbos said the courts have always played an important role in the modern-day environmental movement and, now, spurring action on climate issues.

The Dutch court system is very different to Canada’s, but Ms. van de Biezenbos said a ruling like the one against Shell could inspire new cases against energy companies here.

“If you’re trying to make an argument in a Canadian context, you can’t say the same legal principle applies, but you can say respected jurists in other countries have found similarly,” she said. “That can be something that’s persuasive.”

The fear of being a target in such a case can also be a big motivator for change by major oil companies in particular, she said.

“They’re the ones most likely to be the target of these lawsuits. And so it might also have an impact in the sense that if you want to avoid getting hit with a lawsuit like this, perhaps you should start taking voluntary action now.”

Shell Canada told The Globe in an e-mail that the urgent action needed on climate change has driven it to accelerate efforts to become a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050, and invest billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, including electric vehicle charging, renewables and biofuels.

Still, the company said it fully expects to appeal the court decision, calling it “disappointing.”

The ruling comes the week after the International Energy Agency’s Net-Zero by 2050 report, which calls for an end to new oil and gas exploration and the immediate start of a phase-out of fossil fuels around the world.

It also came the same day that Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

The company announced the results, which it called preliminary, after its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Exxon said that because of the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.

Regardless of the final tally, the outcome is a setback for Exxon’s leaders. It coincides with growing pressure on publicly traded companies to more urgently revamp their businesses to address what critics see as an intensifying global crisis.

With reports from Reuters and The Associated Press

