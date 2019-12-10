Canada’s privacy commissioner says ‘urgent need’ for laws to make privacy a human right

The federal privacy commissioner says there is an “urgent need” to reform Canadian privacy laws to enshrine privacy as a human right, and is calling for greater industry regulation.
In his annual report to Parliament released Tuesday, Daniel Therrien wrote that despite data-driven technologies have become “harmful” to human rights, including privacy, equality, and democracy. He recommended that MPs revise Canadian laws, such as the the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act and the Privacy Act, to recognize that privacy as a human right that underlies and protects other rights.
“A rights-based law would not be an impediment to innovation; to the contrary, good privacy laws are key to promoting trust in both government and commercial activities,” Mr. Therrien wrote in a statement accompanying the report.
Canada lags behind jurisdictions such as Europe in modernizing privacy regulation in today’s data-driven economy. The European Union spent years working on its consumer-first General Data Protection Regulation before data-misuse and data-breach scandals from companies such as Facebook Inc. and Equifax Inc. revealed the consequences of unchecked data collection. The subsequent backlash and growing public distrust of Big Tech’s data usage has prompted other jurisdictions, such as Canada, to catch up before further data scandals emerge.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals unveiled details of a “digital charter” to rein in tech giants’ power late in their last term, which recommended fines and data-collection restrictions for companies that violate privacy laws. But the proposal was thin on details about financial penalties or the types of behaviour that could lead to a fine.
Mr. Therrien’s report urges Parliamentarians to develop “consequential penalties for non-compliance with the law,” and to ensure proactive industry inspections to ensure companies adhere to the law. It also suggests that the public sector should only allow “privacy-invasive activities” in such cases where there is a “pressing and substantial purpose and where the intrusion is proportional to the benefit gained."
The report singles out Statistics Canada for having collected credit histories and proposing to collect transaction information from banks without consumers’ consent. While the commissioner did not find StatsCan had violated laws, it “did not demonstrate the necessity of collecting so much highly sensitive information about millions of Canadians.”
