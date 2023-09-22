Canada’s biggest steel maker Stelco Holdings STLC-T is pursuing a bid for U.S. Steel Corp X-N, adding to a growing list of suitors for the iconic American company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Steel’s shares were up 1.5 per cent at $31.69 after the bell.

Stelco is seeking to purchase the entire company as it looks to increase its portfolio of steelmaking assets and boost its share of the market for supplying metal to the automotive sector, according to the report.

The Canadian company is in talks with a potential partner on its bid, Bloomberg News reported.

U.S. Steel declined to comment, while Stelco did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ requests for comment.

U.S. Steel is locked in a spat with rival steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs over a confidentiality pact that would allow the latter to participate in a sale process that is under way, Reuters reported on Wednesday.