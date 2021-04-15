Canada’s telecom regulator to force national carriers to sell access to regional rivals who commit to building own networks

Canada’s telecom regulator will force the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to sell access to their networks to regional competitors who commit to building their own network infrastructure.
In a highly anticipated decision aimed at stoking competition in the wireless market and encouraging capital intensive network building, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says the rates will be negotiated between the parties, with final offer arbitration available if they cannot come to an agreement.
Regional carriers who own licenses to spectrum, airwaves used to transmit wireless signals, in the relevant area will be able to access the service for seven years. They will also have the option of reselling their wholesale access to resellers known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators.
The commission said its aim is to increase competition in the Canadian wireless market while encouraging network expansion.
“While there are encouraging signs that prices are trending downwards, we need to accelerate competition and more affordable options for Canadians,” Ian Scott, chair and CEO of the CRTC said in a statement Thursday. “Equally important is ensuring that wireless providers continue to invest in their current networks and build out their 5G networks. The competitive model we are introducing today will result in greater choice and cheaper mobile wireless services for Canadians, who rely on their smartphones now more than ever.”
The decision comes after months of deliberation as well as public hearings. The CRTC heard from a diverse range of stakeholders – including national wireless carriers, regional telecoms, independent providers and consumer advocacy groups – on the issue over the course of nine days in February 2020.
During the hearings in Gatineau, consumer advocates and independent telecommunications service providers argued that forcing the national carriers to rent out capacity on their networks to competitors without their own infrastructure – known in the industry as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs – would create more competition and lead to lower prices.
Canada’s three largest telecom companies – BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. – have opposed such a policy, arguing that it would dissuade them from investing in their networks and slow the rollout of 5G wireless services. The CRTC’s preliminary view was that the benefits of mandating MVNO access would outweigh the risks.
Industry observers have largely been predicting that the regulator will find a compromise solution, such as the ones proposed by the Competition Bureau and Cogeco Communications Inc.
The Competition Bureau’s proposal
Opening up national wireless carriers’ networks to resellers must be done carefully in order to avoid hurting regional carriers such as Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile, Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron and Bragg Communications Inc.’s Eastlink that have been driving down prices, the Bureau said in its submission to the CRTC. According to the Competition Bureau’s analysis, wireless prices are 35 per cent to 40 per cent lower in markets where regional competitors have reached a market share above 5.5 per cent.
The Bureau recommended forcing national carriers to sell access temporarily to regional competitors who are looking to expand their networks. Such a system would allow the regional carriers to generate revenue while building out their own infrastructures. Access would be limited to existing mobile carriers who already have spectrum, air waves used to transmit wireless signals, and would give them five years to build out their own wireless networks. MVNOs that fail to meet their investment commitments would face financial penalties.
A hybrid MVNO model
Cogeco Communications Inc. is also in favour of mandating access to the national carriers’ networks, as its efforts to negotiate commercial agreements with the telecoms have been unsuccessful. However, Cogeco is opposed to the Competition Bureau’s model, arguing that it is overly narrow in determining who would be eligible as an MVNO.
Cogeco’s proposal, referred to as the hybrid mobile network operator, or HMNO, model, would give telecoms with wireless or wireline (internet and television) infrastructure access to the national carriers’ radio access networks at regulated prices. The model would essentially allow HMNOs to roam on the national carriers’ networks in areas where they already have some infrastructure – on the condition that they continue to invest in their own networks.
Unlike the Competition Bureau’s proposal, access would not be limited to five years or to current wireless carriers. Cogeco said in its submission to the CRTC that the model would boost competition by making it easier for companies such as Cogeco to get into the wireless business. That would in turn translate to lower prices for consumers.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.