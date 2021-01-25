 Skip to main content
Canada’s TFI buying UPS’s freight business for US$800-million

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
Open this photo in gallery

A worker drives a freight truck out of the UPS Distribution Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 23, 2020.

CAITLIN O'HARA/Reuters

Canadian trucking company TFI International Inc. is buying a freight business from United Parcel Service for US$800-million, one of its biggest-ever acquisitions as it bulks up in North America.

Shares of TFI soared 25 per cent in mid-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $81.58

Montreal-based TFI said in a statement it signed a definitive agreement to buy UPS Freight, the “less-than-truckload” and dedicated truckload divisions of UPS. The business being bought generated about US$3-billion in revenue last year but barely broke even on the basis of operating income.

Less-than-truckload (LTL) transport means shipments that don’t require a full flatbed trailer and are typically carried on pallets. Dedicated truckload shipments, which typically involve time-sensitive merchandise and items that are at high risk of damage, refers to cargo that has its own dedicated truck trailer.

Boards of the two companies have approved the transaction, TFI said. About 90 per cent of the acquired business will operate independently within TFI’s existing LTL unit under the new name TForce Freight, the company said.

TFI chairman and chief executive Alain Bédard continues to build out TFI, which has expanded from its roots as a regional transport service to become Canada’s biggest trucking company. With Monday’s share surge, the transporter now has a stock market value that tops $7.7-billion and controls more than 80 operating subsidiaries big and small, including names such as CanPar Express, Loomis Express and Transport America.

Last fall, TFI bought R.R. Donnelley & Sons business unit DLS Worldwide for US$225-million, which at the time was its eighth acquisition in roughly eight months. Run from Bolingbrook, Ill., DLS sells transportation logistics through a network of external third-party providers and the deal was a way for TFI to get into the U.S. LTL market without buying its own and terminals.

The plan was for TFI to gets its feet wet in LTL in the United States and pick up experience with a view to buying an LTL trucking company later. That acquisition has materialized now with the UPS Freight deal.

The assets being bought include a network of 197 facilities, 147 of which are owned. Terms of the transaction include a provision allowing UPS Freight to continue using UPS’s domestic package network to fulfill shipments for a period of five years.

The base enterprise value of the transaction is US$800-million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, TFI said. UPS will retain responsibility for all of the pre-closing pension obligations, taxes, and workers’ compensation liability claims and costs related to the business it is selling, TFI said.

The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings per share this year, TFI said. The company said it expects to be able to achieve significant improvements in TForce Freight’s margins, and plans to make targeted investments in its LTL fleet in the first 12 months in a bid to lower costs and improve operating efficiency and safety.

