Canada’s top court rejects appeal by big telecoms over wholesale rates

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Canada’s large phone and cable companies regarding the telecom regulator’s decision to lower the rates they can charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.

In order to encourage competition in the internet market, the large telecoms are required to sell network access to independent ISPs such as Teksavvy and Distributel Communications Ltd. at regulated rates. The third-party operators then sell internet service to their own customers.

In August, 2019, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission lowered the rates that the large phone and cable companies are able to charge for third-party operators. The telecoms pursued every avenue available to them in a bid to have the decision overturned, including appealing to the federal court.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the case last fall and said that the issues presented by the phone and cable providers were of “dubious merit.” The court said the companies failed to demonstrate that the telecom regulator erred or exceeded its powers when it slashed wholesale broadband rates.

Bell and the five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc. , Shaw Communications Inc. , Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc. owner Bragg Communications Inc. – applied to the Supreme Court last November for leave to appeal the ruling. They argued that the CRTC, in its August, 2019, ruling, didn’t make proper reference to guidelines that the federal cabinet has set out for decisions that the regulator makes.

The top court dismissed the leave to appeal with costs to the respondents, which include TekSavvy Solutions Inc. and the Competitive Network Operators of Canada, an industry group for independent internet-service providers.

