United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, left, and Mary Ng, Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, arrive for a press conference in Ottawa, Canada on May 5, 2022.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trade Minister Mary Ng and U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai say they are forging closer trade ties between their two countries, in spite of lingering irritants.

Tai is in Ottawa for a two-day visit to Canada — her first since becoming President Joe Biden’s trade representative a year ago.

Tai says while the two countries clearly have trade differences, their interests are closely aligned in the context of competing with the rest of the world.

She also says Biden’s Buy American doctrine represents a federal procurement policy that shouldn’t be seen as a barrier to international trade.

Ng says she’s looking forward to showing her counterpart a GM facility Friday in Markham, Ont., where they will see integrated Canada-U.S. supply chains in action.

The pair are expected to meet with union leaders later today, as well as the owners of small and medium-sized businesses Friday in Toronto.

