A customer enters a restaurant with help wanted signs Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Laval, Que.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Canadian economy posted a surprise loss of jobs in June, the first monthly decline that was not associated with tighter public-health restrictions since the outset of the pandemic.

Overall employment fell by 43,000 last month, fully retracing the increase of 40,000 in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Financial analysts were expecting a gain of 22,500 positions, based on the median estimate. The job losses were especially stark for the self-employed and those 55 and up.

Despite the decline, the unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4.9 per cent (from 5.1 per cent) as fewer people searched for work.

Hiring conditions remain challenging in Canada. At last count, employers were recruiting for about one million positions – far greater than job-vacancy levels before the pandemic, impacting salaries.

Average hourly wages rose 5.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from 3.9 per cent in May. Wages have been accelerating as the labour shortage drags on, although pay hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

“Truth be told, this is one of the strangest Labour Force Surveys in recent memory, which is really something given the pandemic,” Royce Mendes, macro strategist at Desjardins Securities, said in a client note. “But the story remains largely the same. With inflation sky high, the Bank of Canada needs to hike rates aggressively to get them more appropriate levels even if there are more cracks forming in the foundation of the economy.”

The job losses were tied largely to self-employment, which fell by 59,000 last month. The ranks of self-employed are down by nearly 250,000 workers (8.6 per cent) since the pandemic started, a weak spot of the recovery.

StatCan noted that 5 per cent of people who were self-employed in May became employees in June. That was about twice as high as the average transition rate (2.4 per cent) seen from 2016 to 2019.

The loss of work was pronounced for older Canadians, aged 55 and up, who saw their employment decline by around 51,000.

Wage growth has been faster for non-unionized employees, who have seen averagely hourly wages rise 6.1 per cent (to $29.90) over the past year. That compares to a 3.7-per-cent gain (to $34.42) for those with union coverage.

“While having union coverage can increase employees’ ability to negotiate larger wage increases, these increases can be delayed until collective agreements expire and a new round of collective bargaining begins,” the agency wrote in Friday’s report.

Canada has seen many work stoppages of late as unions push for stronger wage increases in light of rapidly increasing consumer prices. The inflation rate hit 7.7 per cent in May, the highest since 1983.

