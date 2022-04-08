Canada’s unemployment rate hit a record low in March as employers bulked up their staffing levels, the latest sign of rapid expansion in the country’s labour market.

The economy added 73,000 positions last month, following a blowout return of 337,000 in February, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent, which is the lowest in nearly five decades of comparable data from the country’s Labour Force Survey.

The job gains in March were entirely in full-time positions, paced by Ontario (35,000) and Quebec (27,000), and with the private sector accounting for more than half the increase.

Several analysts said the upbeat job numbers reinforced their view that the Bank of Canada will raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points next week. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.) The central bank has not hiked rates by that magnitude since 2000.

“The key takeaway is just how tight the job market now is, and that the employment recovery is now complete – arguably more than complete,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said in a note to clients. “For policymakers, both monetary and fiscal, the message is crystal clear – we are long past the need for stimulative policies, and in fact in need of notably tighter policies.”

A lengthy hiring binge – notwithstanding a brief setback in January due to the Omicron variant – is creating a challenging environment for many employers.

Statscan on Friday said there was “downward pressure on the supply of labour,” noting that employment growth since September is easily outpacing gains in the adult population.

Those tight conditions are leading to better pay for employees. Average hourly wages rose 3.4 per cent in March on an annual basis, accelerating from 3.1 per cent in February. That said, the country’s inflation rate recently hit a three-decade high of 5.7 per cent, meaning the average worker is effectively seeing a pay cut and the loss of purchasing power.

