Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent to $80.7 billion in June, boosted by the miscellaneous and motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors.

The agency says the miscellaneous goods sector rose for the fourth time in five months as it gained 3.5 per cent, boosted by a 15.5 per cent gain in the agricultural supplies industry.

Statistics Canada says the growth reflects the demand for Canadian fertilizer because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories gained 3.1 per cent due to higher sales in the motor vehicle industry, which added 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the personal and household goods subsector fell 3.5 per cent as textile, clothing and footwear dropped 12.0 per cent, pharmaceuticals and pharmacy supplies lost 2.5 per cent and personal goods fell 6.1 per cent.

Statistics Canada says sales in constant dollars fell 0.1 per cent in June.

