Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada’s two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.

The data firm says that among the 10 biggest airlines in Canada and the U.S., Air Canada AC-T and WestJet Airlines Ltd. ranked worst and second-worst for their punctuality.

Cirium says Air Canada had on-time arrivals (meaning within 15 minutes of the schedule) for about 55.6 per cent of its roughly 143,000 flights as of mid-December.

WestJet managed on-time arrivals for 60.7 per cent of its roughly 89,000 flights.

Cirium says top-ranked Delta Air Lines had on-time arrivals for about 84 per cent of its 960,000 flights.

The data doesn’t include the latest travel woes this past week caused by major winter storms.