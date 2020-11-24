 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Canadian Airports Council calls for urgent aid as COVID-19 lockdown chokes off revenue

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Travellers head towards Air Canada check in terminals at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 9, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian Airports Council is calling for urgent government aid as travel restrictions continue to take a toll on airports’ revenues.

The organization, which represents more than 100 airports nationwide, is asking the government to implement a COVID-19 testing program at airports to reduce or eliminate quarantine restrictions and provide interest-free loans or direct operational support for airports, among other measures, it said in a statement.

The federal government has indicated its willingness to provide a sector-specific aid package for the airline industry, but so far has not shared any details about its plans.

The majority of Canada’s airports are not subsidized by the government, relying instead on revenue generated from passenger air travel, the CAC said.

Since April, traffic in airports has been down 90 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, while October passenger volumes were 85.5 per cent lower than the previous October, according to the CAC.

Canada’s airports supported nearly 200,000 jobs prior to the pandemic, the CAC said.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

