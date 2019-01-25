Canadian airports seeing delays, cancellations after U.S. shutdown hits air traffic

A staffing shortage amid the partial U.S. government shutdown has halted or slowed air traffic into some U.S. cities, prompting several flight cancellations or delays at Canadian airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday morning flights in and out of New York’s LaGuardia airport were halted, and there are delays at airports in Philadelphia and Newark, N.J., due to an increase in the number of employees staying home.

“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities. We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed,” the FAA said.

The federal workers have not been paid in 35 days as the U.S. government is partially shut down while U.S. President Donald Trump tries to convince lawmakers to fund his wall on the southern border.

In Toronto, at least 15 flights into LaGuardia by Air Canada, Delta, American and WestJet were delayed and six were cancelled. At Montreal-Trudeau, six flights to LaGuardia were cancelled or delayed.

Air Canada posted a statement on its website notifying customers flights into Newark and LaGuardia are affected by air traffic control restrictions, and that it is waiving the fee to rebook a seat.

“Air Canada has revised its ticketing policy for customers booked on affected flights to facilitate changes to bookings,” the notice reads. “Those customers wishing to make alternate travel arrangements can do so without penalty, space permitting...”

Spokespeople for Air Canada and WestJet spokeswoman were not immediately available.