Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International MG-T raised its 2023 profit forecast on Friday, but flagged an impact from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike in North America.

Suppliers have benefited from an uptick in demand for their auto parts, software and tech as vehicle makers around the globe rush to push out safer vehicles with advanced driver-aid systems and higher efficiencies.

But analysts expect auto parts makers to feel the heat after the UAW’s near six-week long strike shut operations at the Detroit Three automakers – General Motors GM-N, Ford Motor F-N and Stellantis NV STLA-N.

Magna, which has an exposure of 13 per cent-15 per cent to GM, Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, said its outlook reflected an impact from the UAW strikes at certain customers, but did not provide further detail.

Magna expects its full-year total sales to be between $42.1-billion and $43.1-billion, compared with its prior forecast range of $41.9-billion to $43.5-billion.

Peer Aptiv also warned of a $180-million hit to its full-year sales from the UAW strikes, even as it topped quarterly estimates on Thursday.

Magna expects full-year adjusted profit to be between $1.55-billion and $1.65-billion, compared with its prior forecast range of $1.4-billion to $1.6-billion.

The company also raised its forecast assumption for light vehicle production in Europe and China but retained its prior assumption for North America.

On an adjusted basis, Magna earned $1.46 per share for the third quarter, compared with LSEG estimates of $1.33 per share.

Its sales were at $10.69-billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $10.37-billion.