DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. (DAC) says light vehicle sales in Canada in January were up 7.5 per cent compared with the first month of 2022.

The automotive industry research firm estimates 98,259 new light vehicles were sold by reporting manufacturers in January.

The result compared with 91,411 in January 2022.

DAC says it is seeing signs of improved vehicle availability at a growing list of manufacturers.

Unlike 2022 when sales deteriorated in the spring, Andrew King, DAC’s managing partner, says the firm is hopeful that the market will keep moving forward this year, building on the early strength.

The January sales come after a 2022 that saw the lowest annual sales total since 2009.