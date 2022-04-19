A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A large swathe of Canada’s aviation sector said Tuesday it opposes Edmonton-based Flair Airlines’ appeal to the government to be temporarily exempt from Canadian ownership requirements.

The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a preliminary finding that Flair might be controlled by a U.S. investor in violation of Canadian laws, and has given the airline until May 3 to make changes or face the possible loss of its operating licence. Flair has asked Transport Canada for an 18-month exemption to the regulations in order to address the regulator’s objections.

Two aviation industry groups, representing Air Canada, WestJet and several other companies, on Tuesday released a joint statement opposing Flair’s request for an exemption.

“If granted, this unprecedented request would allow Flair to continue operating outside the bounds of existing Canadian law, setting a troubling precedent while also threatening consumer confidence in the sector, at a time when the travel industry is working hard to provide a strong and sustainable future for air travel for Canadians,” said the statement from the National Airlines Council and the Air Transport Association of Canada.

To operate a domestic airline, foreign investment cannot exceed 49 per cent or 25 per cent by a single entity. Nor can a non-Canadian exert control over the airline, a situation the CTA calls “control in fact.”

The CTA’s investigation found Flair’s 25-per-cent owner, Miami’s 777 Partners, holds “dominant” influence over the airline by being a large lender and provider of leased aircraft. Three of Flair’s five directors are connected to 777 Partners. “Flair’s dependence on 777 for financing, and 777′s ability and apparent willingness to exert its control over Flair, are strong indicators that Flair is controlled in fact by 777,” the CTA said in its preliminary decision released on March 3.

Without providing details, the industry groups said their members are ready to mitigate the impact on workers and travellers of a possible shutdown or licence suspension of Flair. “We commit to working with the government to ensure that the public interest remains top of mind for law-abiding air carriers,” the statement said.

Tuesday’s joint release from the industry groups said domestic control of an airline is not merely “nice to have,” but an essential requirement that ensures the airline is committed to Canada, its routes and the industry’s viability.

“By failing to comply with basic, longstanding Canadian ownership and control rules, Flair places considerable uncertainty on the shoulders of travelers, potentially leaving them stranded without a backstop should Flair fail to abide by Canadian ownership and control requirements, as ordered by the Canadian Transportation Agency,” the group’s statement said.

Flair, in its application to the government for the exemption, said it was confident it will address a “majority” of the CTA’s concerns by May 3. But “there are a number of practical reasons why Flair requires more time to comprehensively address the CTA’s concerns, as Canadian air travel returns to normal levels following the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The CTA has declined to comment on Flair’s request to Transport Canada.

Transport Canada is holding a public interest assessment on Flair’s exemption request, collecting submissions from interested parties. The deadline for submissions was on April 18.

Flair’s chief executive officer, Stephen Jones, is scheduled to hold a web-streamed press conference on Thursday to address the CTA’s investigation.

The Globe and Mail has reported Flair owed $129-million to 777 Partners in late 2020. The investor took a stake in Flair in 2019. In early 2021, Flair said it would lease 13 Boeing 737 Max planes from 777 Partners, a fleet that would grow to 50 in five years.

