As the list of international companies pulling out of Russia grows longer by the day, Canadian corporations doing business there are grappling with difficult decisions on whether to cut ties with the country outright or stick it out and bear the reputational and operational risk that could follow.

Canadian companies with operations in Russia include some of the country’s corporate pillars, including auto parts maker Magna International Inc. and convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Several smaller companies also sell into the country, including Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. and label manufacturer CCL Industries Inc.

For all of them, the world has changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada and its G7 allies have all condemned what they call an unprovoked attack and slapped Russia with sanctions, including prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank. Western leaders have also moved to cut several of Russia’s largest banks off from the international financial system by excluding them from SWIFT, the messaging network that facilitates most global money transfers.

While Canadian firms contemplate their positions in Russia, multinational companies are increasingly shunning the country. Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. said it would exit Russia, while aircraft maker Boeing Co. suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and rival Airbus SE stopped sending spare parts.

Auto maker Ford Motor Co. suspended operations in Russia, and Apple Inc. halted sales of iPhones and other products while condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International shippers, such as Maersk, Hapag Lloyd and MSC, have suspended bookings to and from Russia, as the country becomes increasingly shut out of world commerce.

All of that is forcing Canadian companies into a quick rethink of their commitment to Russia. If they stay, they risk being on the wrong side of the moral line their own government has drawn in this conflict. They might also have trouble supporting their Russian operations given the bank controls. But pulling out also comes with cost.

“Truthfully, it’s hard to make the case for staying in Russia right now,” said Yan Cimon, a specialist in international business and strategy at Université Laval’s department of management. “Those companies who want to stay in Russia, or could benefit from staying, will find it really hard to take a break and assess the situation and try to put the decision off.”

Perhaps no Canadian company has more at stake in the current conflict than Magna. The Aurora, Ont.-based car parts maker has six manufacturing facilities and roughly 2,500 employees in Russia. The company’s 2020 annual report said it had $120-million in fixed assets in Russia and $345-million in sales from the country, about 1 per cent of the company’s global total.

Magna said the Russian plants make body, chassis, seating and exterior sections of vehicles, but did not specify which car company the parts are for. Magna spokeswoman Louise Colledge said Tuesday the plants are still running and Magna is monitoring the “very dynamic” situation.

“We are liaising with our customers and suppliers on a daily basis in order to review individual programs – our focus is to maintain business continuity,” Ms. Colledge said in an e-mail.

At one time, Russia was seen as a breakthrough market for Magna. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska bought US$1.54-billion in shares of the company in 2007 and planned to run it with founder Frank Stronach. Mr. Stronach told shareholders at the time that before the investment, he sought and received a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to receive his endorsement of the deal. Mr. Deripaska later sold his shares during the financial crisis in 2008.

Mr. Deripaska was placed on a U.S. sanctions list in 2018 for his ties to the Kremlin. However, he is one of the few oligarchs to publicly break ranks with him over the invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, Mr. Deripaska released a statement on the Telegram messaging app urging an end to the bloodshed.

CCL Industries Inc. is another Canadian company with operations in Russia. The Toronto-based label maker has five factories in Russia that employ 428 people and manufacture labels for consumer packaging, pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies, some for products within Russia. The company said it brings in $70-million in sales in the country, a small share of their $5.7-billion in annual global revenue.

“[These are] crazy times,” CCL Chief Executive Geoffrey Martin said on a call last week to discuss the company’s earnings. “On behalf of all those people, we know perfectly well that none of them had anything to do with the situation that’s unfolded in the Ukraine, and they have our continuing support.”

At Couche-Tard, a similar concern for its Russian-based employees is playing out as it weighs its next move. The Laval, Que.-based company, which controls the Circle K chain, has 38 stores and more than 320 employees in Russia, part of its global footprint of 14,200 outlets.

“As our people are our number one priority, we are following the situation closely and continue to support our team members inside and outside Russia,” said Couche-Tard spokeswoman Jennifer Vincent. “At this point, we have made no plans to change our operations.”

Oil giant BP Plc Russia’s biggest foreign investor, led the western-company exodus this past weekend with its announcement that it would abandon its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, a decision that could cost it as much as US$25-billion in writedowns. Rival Shell Plc followed, citing Russia’s “senseless act of military aggression” as it cut ties with state-controlled Gazprom.

Canadian companies doing business in Russia could face mounting pressure to explain their stance on the country in the days ahead, especially if they’re publicly-traded.

“We expect companies to act ‘prudently and diligently,’ as they have a fiduciary duty to do,” said Willie Gagnon, director of Quebec investor rights group Médac. He also urged companies to “pay particular attention to their social responsibility, beyond their legal obligations, in these tragic circumstances.”

Gordon Johnston, chief executive of Edmonton-based engineering firm Stantec Inc. told analysts asking about its exposure to the Russia region in recent days that it pulled out of Ukraine late last year as tensions increased. It had a project in Ukraine that was ongoing but wrapped it up last month after a meeting with its customers.

OpSens Inc., a Quebec-City maker of fibre optic sensors used in the medical and oil and gas industries, has sold some wares in Russia in the past and was eyeing the country as a market to develop until the war began. Now, it’s off the radar completely, said Chief Executive Louis Laflamme.

“Even if the conflict disappeared tomorrow with a wave of a magic wand, there will be a long-term impact for any prospective business for companies like ours,” Mr. Laflamme said. “It’s just too risky and unpredictable. I’m not a political expert but it’s 2022. I would have naively thought the world was past a time when we sent tanks in to solve problems.”

With files from David Milstead and Reuters