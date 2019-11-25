 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canadian convenience store giant Couche-Tard makes $5.8-billion takeover bid for Australia’s Caltex

Nicolas Van Praet
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard is trying to take its biggest bite yet, making a US$5.8-billion play for Caltex Australia Ltd. as it pursues its global expansion.

Laval, Que.-based Couche-Tard offered to pay AU$34.50 in cash per share for Caltex, increasing an earlier proposal of $32 per share that was rejected, Caltex said early Tuesday. The offer is equivalent to roughly $7.8-billion.

Caltex said it was considering the non-binding bid and that talks were at a preliminary stage.

Story continues below advertisement

Couche-Tard, one of the world’s biggest chain of convenience stores, operates under the name Circle K in most places and Couche-Tard in Quebec. The company has been hunting for its next big takeover and many observers expected a deal in the Asia region.

Executives have commented in recent weeks that takeover targets in North America have become expensive. And the company has shown a willingness in the past to step away from deals it finds too pricey.

Today, together with Japanese rival 7-Eleven Holdings, Couche-Tard is among the world’s biggest convenience store players. In 2017, the company finalized its US$4.4-billion takeover of Texas-based CST Brands, its biggest purchase. The company has more than 16,000 stores worldwide.

Alain Bouchard, the executive chairman and founder, has turned Couche-Tard into one of the industry’s leading consolidators in recent years, with several major deals completed. Couche-Tard last year grew its profit 10 per cent to US$1.8-billion and increased sales 15 per cent to US$59.1-billion. Mr. Bouchard has set a goal to double net earnings again within five years. The company has continued to expand its store count and revenue dramatically, doubling in size several times through acquisitions in the United States and Europe.

Couche-Tard last year grew it profit 10 per cent to US$1.8-billion and increased sales 15 per cent to US$59.1-billion. Mr. Bouchard has set a goal to double net earnings again within five years.

Earlier this year, chief executive Brian Hannasch characterized the goal as “ambitious” but achievable. To get there, Couche-Tard has to grow sales of existing stores while making further acquisitions, he said.

“[The goal] is founded on the understanding of the current and future market dynamics, upcoming trends in convenience and fuel as well as our deeply rooted aspirations to improve the customer journey and drive more traffic into our locations,” Mr. Hannasch said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Couche-Tard offer could be complicated by a plan announced by Caltex Monday to launch an initial public offering of a 49-per-cent stake in 250 of its locations.

Caltex gets about 23% of its annual revenue from its convenience and retail operations, with its fuel and infrastructure business making up the rest, according to Bloomberg data.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies