With many fast-growing technology companies under intensifying pressure to say when they’ll become profitable, eSentire Inc. has other plans: to turn up the cash burn.

The Cambridge, Ont. based cybersecurity provider on Tuesday confirmed reports last week that it had raised US$325-million from past investor Georgian Partners and newcomer Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. About US$100-million of the proceeds will go into the company and the rest to majority investor Warburg Pincus LLP, which will see its stake drop to just over 50 per cent from about three-quarters. With the deal, the 21-year-old eSentire becomes the latest in a slew of Canadian companies to top US$1-billion valuations during the pandemic.

eSentire chief executive officer Kerry Bailey said the company, which generates revenue at a rate of US$100-million annually, had been within two quarters of generating positive operating profits. But now he plans to take US$65-million of the newly raised proceeds and ramp up spending on sales and marketing globally, burning cash for the next two years. That will include hiring hundreds of employees, on top of the 500-plus the company has now.

The spending surge will prolong its losses but should enable eSentire to boost its revenue growth rate to nearly 50 per cent for the next two years up from less than 40 per cent, he said. The company will spend the rest on engineering and possibly acquisitions.

“I said to our investors, ‘The market is here, we’ve been growing, and we can grow more,’” Mr. Bailey said in an interview. His goal is for eSentire revenues to reach US$250-miillion by early 2024, at which point the company will return to break-even operating profitability and ease back revenue growth to just over 40 per cent. At that point, he said, “you have options,” which would include going public.

“I want the company to be ready for the public markets; we don’t know what the markets will look like at that time on valuations.” he said. “But I think our very balanced approach” to losing money to fuel strong growth “and build a long-term sustainable business positions us well for the markets.”

Tom Birch, managing director of global venture capital and technology with the Caisse, agrees with the approach. “The company is growing almost 40 per cent now with a massive mid-market client base that they are penetrating,” Mr. Birch said in an interview. “I think it’s fundamental they continue to burn some cash. They can go profitable whenever they want.”

Mr. Birch said eSentire, which has 1,200 customers in 75 countries, was one of the top 10 cloud-based software companies among 1,000 the Caisse tracks for potential investment. He added the CEO knows his key customer data points so well – including customer acquisition costs, churn rate and lifetime value per client - “that it’s like investing in a telephone company.”

Technology companies that have gone public in recent years are now living through a more challenging environment: stock values have crashed in the past three months as the prospect of rising interest rates bring rising economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, eSentire has established itself as a leading player dealing with a different type of threat: growing cyberattacks that have increasingly challenged organizations of all sizes.

The company is one of the leading vendors to small and mid-sized companies of machine-learning-infused “extended detection and response” technology, which monitors and protects a vast array of potential threat entry points for companies including e-mails, connected devices and cloud networks. Georgian partner Simon Chong called eSentire a market leader “with differentiated technology … that takes seconds to respond and minutes to contain” cyberattacks.

Market research firm IDC in a recent report labeled the company one of eight “leaders” in the space, alongside Expel, Rapid7 and Arctic Wolf, a U.S. company that has a big research and development operation in nearby Waterloo, Ont.

“What I like about eSentire is what I don’t like about it: Every small, medium, large enterprise has to be paranoid about security access to proprietary data behind the firewall,” Mr. Birch said. “It’s such a fast-growing market, we have to be in that market.”

Mr. Bailey said with cyberattacks on the rise and a shortage of cybersecurity professionals globally, “it’s a greenfield space and there’s plenty of land grab out there for top players. That is fueling our growth.”

