Canadian economy entering ‘unknowable times’ due to downturn from pandemic, Poloz says

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says the Canadian economy is entering “unknowable times,” adding that the policy-makers who will follow the soon-departing central bank boss will be working in “unparalleled uncertainty.”
“It is clear that the events of this year will be a massive test for everyone’s policy-making ability. We are entering unknowable times and we will have to be nimble and innovative,” Mr. Poloz said in prepared text for the University of Alberta’s Eric J. Hanson Memorial Lecture, delivered Monday via teleconference.
He said the most pressing danger stemming from this uncertainty is that the dramatic COVID-19 economic downturn could fuel serious deflationary pressures – a strong argument for central banks to respond with decidedly inflationary monetary policy.
“Picture the pandemic creating a giant deflationary crater in the middle of the economy," he said. "It takes what looks like inflationary policies to offset it.
“Although a minority of observers worry that these extreme policies will create inflation some day, our dominant concern was with the downside risk and the possibility that deflation could emerge. Deflation interacts horribly with existing debt, the two main ingredients of depressions in the past,” he said.
“In effect, then, we were saying that the downside risks were sufficiently dire that there were no relevant trade-offs for monetary policy-makers to consider.”
The lecture comes just eight days before the end of Mr. Poloz’s seven-year term as governor. It has become something of a tradition for departing governors to deliver the Hanson Lecture at the end of their tenure, as Mr. Poloz’s address comes in the footsteps of those by Mark Carney (2013) and David Dodge (2008).
Mr. Poloz focused his lecture on the topic of risk management – something that has been a hallmark of his approach to monetary policy since taking charge of the Bank of Canada in 2013. The address effectively bookends a speech Mr. Poloz gave about six months into his tenure, which signaled that his policy approach would focus on balancing the risks facing the bank’s outlook for inflation and the economy.
He noted that the current crisis has created a unique degree of “Knightian uncertainty” – in reference to U.S. economist Frank Knight, who talked a century ago about the kinds of unpredictable risks that economic models can’t calculate.
“It is safe to say that the policy-makers who will guide us to whatever ‘normal’ turns out to be will be dealing with unparalleled uncertainty. They will have to deal with all the unknowns surrounding the restart of shuttered sectors, the reconstruction of broken value chains, the unwinding of emergency measures and the unpredictable behaviour of consumers and business leaders. Some of the financial vulnerabilities already present in the economy will have grown worse, and other sources of vulnerability are likely to emerge,” he said.
“We are truly entering unknowable times.”
He suggested thathis successor, Tiff Macklem – who was named to the post earlier this month – will have an immediate need to accelerate the bank’s economic research to help narrow that uncertainty gap.
“The extreme uncertainty we face today gives an added sense of urgency to the research being done at the Bank [of Canada] and elsewhere. This research will help us better understand some crucial issues as risk management continues to evolve.”
“Ongoing research related to uncertainty includes work looking at spillovers in times of uncertainty, and how macroeconomic uncertainty can lead firms to defer hiring,” he said.
“Of course, the bank also continues to work on the nexus between monetary policy and financial stability. We are working toward a better understanding of how vulnerabilities affect policy transmission.”
