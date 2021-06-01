Canadian economy hit rough patch during COVID-19 third wave, Statscan data show

The Canadian economy hit a rough patch in the third wave of COVID-19, despite a surge of residential investment that is pacing the recovery.
Real gross domestic product fell 0.8 per cent in April, the first decline since April of 2020, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. Many provinces were forced to enact tighter restrictions that month to slow a variant-driven spread of the coronavirus.
A brief loosening of restrictions in March helped lift real GDP by 1.1 per cent, capping a 5.6-per-cent annualized gain in the first quarter. While momentum has since stalled, it’s another sign of how the economy is able to accelerate as infections are brought under control.
“The bigger picture is that the Canadian economy has shown a clear ability to rebound rapidly when it even partially reopens, and we would expect a similar quick comeback in coming months,” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter in a note to clients.
Once again, real estate has taken an outsized role in the economic picture. Housing investment jumped 9.4 per cent in the first quarter, or 43 per cent annualized. New construction and renovations were big contributors, while Canadians took on $30-billion in added mortgage debt as they drove up resale activity in markets from coast to coast.
“Growth in housing was attributable to an improved job market, higher compensation of employees, and low mortgage rates,” Statscan said.
Consumption should be a major source of growth in the months ahead. Real household spending rose 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, but was still down 1.9 per cent from a year ago.
At the same time, the combination of rising employment income, generous government transfers and fewer places to spend has left Canadians with ample savings. The household savings rate rose to 13.1 per cent from 11.9 per cent in the final quarter of 2020.
Real business investment in machinery and equipment fell 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, although that was driven by export sales of used aircraft. The largest drag on growth was an $8.7-billion drawdown in inventories.
While real GDP hasn’t returned to its prepandemic peak, nominal GDP has surged to its highest point, owing to sharply higher prices of commodities and construction materials. “Ultimately, it is nominal GDP that drives incomes, profits and government revenues,” Mr. Porter wrote.
Despite the setback in April, the economic outlook is fairly bright. Vaccinations have picked up, caseloads are generally on the decline and many regions are taking their first steps toward reopening, perhaps on a permanent basis.
“These conditions will set the stage for a strong rebound in demand,” said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, in a research note.
“At the same time, we should see a rotation in economic activity away from housing and durable goods consumption to the services sector, especially high-contact businesses still reeling from the pandemic,” he added. “This could fuel extraordinary growth this summer.”
