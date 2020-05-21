Canadian economy on track for healthy post-pandemic recovery, Poloz says

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz believes Canada’s economy remains on track for a healthy recovery this year from the COVID-19 crisis, despite the steady flow of discouraging economic headlines in recent weeks.
“I do think that, on balance, the flow [of pessimism] that I’m hearing is a little too dire. It’s a little overblown,” Mr. Poloz told reporters in a video-conference roundtable discussion Thursday.
“Where we are today suggests we’re still tracking to our best-case scenario ... not the ‘dire’ scenario. I know a lot of people don’t want to subscribe to it, because they fear a worse scenario.”
He was referring to scenarios for an economic recovery that the central bank outlined in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report last month. Since then, the economic data stemming from the shutdowns, including deep employment declines and projections of a severe downturn in gross domestic product in the second quarter, have contributed to dark projections from many quarters of severe economic damage and a very slow recovery from the pandemic containment measures.
Mr. Poloz argued that too many observers, including many economists, have fixated on the bleak numbers rather than the unique nature of the downturn.
“I think that it’s this notion of GDP has got us too preoccupied. Yes, production has fallen, a lot. But underneath that, there’s not the behavioural adjustment by people which is normally associate with a recession or depression, a downward spiral in confidence. There’s very little reason for that to happen, or to be correlated even with the decline in GDP, because we just shut off the economy. And then [the federal government] put income supports to make sure people are cushioned for it.”
“So afterwards, when we turn the economy back on – which we’re just beginning to do – you should see a very rapid return of production,” he said. “If we’ve done a good job, it will have been cushioned well – the shock absorbers have been put in place, and people can pick up where they left off.”
“After that, yes, we’ll have some legacy to work off, and it could take us a year or more to get back to the [economic] trend line we were on before. I don’t deny this at all. But I’m relatively optimistic ... compared to what the talk is,” he said.
