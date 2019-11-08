 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian economy sheds 1,800 jobs in October but wage growth strong

Matt Lundy Economics Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s labour market fell short of expectations by shedding 1,800 positions in October, though wage growth continues to run at a strong pace, according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

The loss was driven by a reduction of roughly 16,000 full-time jobs, not enough to offset a gain in part-time employment. Economists were expecting an overall increase of 15,000 positions, according to the consensus estimate of those surveyed by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

Friday’s jobs report was somewhat subdued after several months of robust hiring. Over the past year, employment has grown by 443,000 positions, or 2.4 per cent, and Canada’s labour market has been a notable bright spot of the economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Wage data continue to be a strong point. Average weekly wages jumped by 4.2 per cent for all workers, and by 4.4 per cent for permanent employees.

In a research note, CIBC economist Royce Mendes noted that job growth is outpacing that of gross domestic product and hours worked.

“We continue to see a convergence coming from a further slowdown in employment, eventually leading the Bank of Canada to trim rates, and today's data could be the first step in that direction,” he said.

British Columbia was the lone standout province, with a gain of 15,300 positions.

At the industry level, 23,000 positions were shed in manufacturing, with much of that in Ontario, Statscan said. Employment in public administration jumped by 20,000 in October.

Mr. Mendes suggested the boost in public administration was likely tied to hiring for the federal election, and thus “saved the headline [figure] from falling further into negative territory.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter