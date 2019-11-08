Canadian economy sheds 1,800 jobs in October but wage growth strong

Canada’s labour market fell short of expectations by shedding 1,800 positions in October, though wage growth continues to run at a strong pace, according to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

The loss was driven by a reduction of roughly 16,000 full-time jobs, not enough to offset a gain in part-time employment. Economists were expecting an overall increase of 15,000 positions, according to the consensus estimate of those surveyed by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

Friday’s jobs report was somewhat subdued after several months of robust hiring. Over the past year, employment has grown by 443,000 positions, or 2.4 per cent, and Canada’s labour market has been a notable bright spot of the economy.

Wage data continue to be a strong point. Average weekly wages jumped by 4.2 per cent for all workers, and by 4.4 per cent for permanent employees.

In a research note, CIBC economist Royce Mendes noted that job growth is outpacing that of gross domestic product and hours worked.

“We continue to see a convergence coming from a further slowdown in employment, eventually leading the Bank of Canada to trim rates, and today's data could be the first step in that direction,” he said.

British Columbia was the lone standout province, with a gain of 15,300 positions.

At the industry level, 23,000 positions were shed in manufacturing, with much of that in Ontario, Statscan said. Employment in public administration jumped by 20,000 in October.

Mr. Mendes suggested the boost in public administration was likely tied to hiring for the federal election, and thus “saved the headline [figure] from falling further into negative territory.”

