Canadian economy slows in the third quarter, growing at 1.3 per cent

Canada’s real gross domestic product ground out 1.3-per-cent annualized growth in the third quarter, as the weight of global trade wars dragged the economy back to earth after a high-flying second quarter, but strong demand at home gave economists cause for cautious optimism.
Statistics Canada said weakening exports and falling inventories let the air out of growth, which had spiked to 3.5 per cent in the second quarter, the strongest in two years. The third quarter ended meekly, as September real GDP grew just 0.1 per cent month-over-month, at the low end of expectations.
But economists took solace in a rebound in domestic demand in the quarter – up 3.2 per cent annualized – as household consumption, residential construction and business investment all accelerated. And they suggested that some elements of the third-quarter slowdown were temporary, as oil-production disruptions and the General Motors strike contributed to the weakness in inventories and exports.
“A moderation of Canada’s GDP growth was always in the cards after unsustainable gains the prior quarter. But the GDP report was arguably better than expected,” Krishen Rangasamy, senior economist at National Bank of Canada, said in a research report. “Domestic demand fired from all cylinders.”
The third-quarter GDP report was the last major economic indicator before the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision next Wednesday. Despite the slowing economic pace, the bank is widely expected to hold its key rate steady at 1.75 per cent, where it has stood for the past 13 months.
Economists suggested that the central bank will be encouraged by the strong domestic demand, as well as surprising strength in business investment, which on a global level has been hurt badly by the deep uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade war. Non-residential business investment surged 9.5 per cent annualized in the quarter.
The overall third-quarter GDP growth rate of 1.3 per cent was exactly in line with the Bank of Canada’s most recent estimate. The bank has also forecast 1.3-per-cent growth in the fourth quarter.
Still, this was the third time in the past four quarters that the economy’s pace has been below the Bank of Canada’s estimate for potential output growth – essentially, the pace at which the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services is increasing. With GDP growth expected to be no better in the fourth quarter, the implication is that the economy’s excess capacity, often referred to by economists as “slack,” is increasing again, as actual growth isn’t keeping pace with capacity growth. That slack will be a key consideration as the central bank ponders whether it will need to ease interest rates in the coming months.
“The big picture is that growth was a bit below potential in the quarter, and over the past year. Given that it was right on the BoC’s expectation, the result further reduces the already low odds of a rate cut next week, but the mild reading leaves the door ajar in the event of a significant downside surprise in coming months, especially from the trade front,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said in a research note.
In the near term, economists said that fourth-quarter growth has likely been held back by the Canadian National Railway strike, as well as the Keystone pipeline disruption that has held back oil shipments. On the other hand, they said that after two straight quarters of inventory drawdowns, businesses may need to rebuild their stockpiles of goods – which could contribute to growth in the next few months.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.