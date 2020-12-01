Canadian economy surges in third quarter, but set to cool amid new COVID-19 restrictions

Canada’s quarterly gross domestic product report confirmed that the economy roared back to life over the summer months, but economists are now more concerned about the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus that could stall a recovery that’s still far from complete.
Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that real GDP surged 8.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter (or 40.5 per cent in annualized terms) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reversing much of the 11.3-per-cent slump in the previous quarter, as the economy re-opened following the widespread lockdowns of the spring. But despite the strong bounce-back, the economy ended the quarter still running about 5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, as the ongoing global health emergency continued to keep some segments of the economy closed.
The statistical agency said GDP rose a strong 0.8 per cent in September, about in line with its preliminary estimate of a month ago, marking the fifth consecutive month-to-month increase. However, it estimated that growth slowed to about 0.2 per cent in October – by far the slowest since the post-lockdown recovery began – as the gains from re-openings faded and the second wave of the virus began to weigh on business and consumer activity.
With the growing pace of COVID-19 infections through November forcing many regions to tighten containment measures and re-impose closures of high-contact businesses, economists say that October slowdown marks the start of a much slower final quarter of the year, with little if any growth.
“The next several months are not going to be pretty,” Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist Sri Thanabalasingam said in a research report.
“There is a good chance that the economic recovery doesn’t just stall but shifts into reverse this winter.”
Third-quarter growth was actually a bit smaller than the roughly 10 per cent that economists had anticipated, both in the private sector and at the Bank of Canada. This was due mainly to a major set of revisions that Statscan conducted in the month on all its GDP data going back to the start of 2016, which resulted in a lowering of growth for both July (to 2.5 per cent from the previously reported 3.1 per cent) and August (to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent). But the revisions also reduced the estimated GDP declines in the first two quarters of the year.
Economists said the economy remains on track for about a 5.5-per-cent contraction for 2020 as a whole, which would mark the worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The third-quarter data spoke to the uneven nature of the recovery, as some sectors roared back while others remained handcuffed by health restrictions.
Household consumption of goods rose 17 per cent, including a 38-per-cent surge in durable-goods purchases, fuelled by the rapid rebound in employment and by the federal government’s substantial emergency income-support programs. The gains lifted goods consumption to well above pre-crisis levels. Housing investment jumped 30 per cent in the quarter, putting it 10 per cent higher than it was at the end of 2019.
But consumption of services, which remains seriously impeded by virus-containment measures, saw a much more modest 10-per-cent gain, and remained more than 12 per cent below end-of-2019 levels. And non-residential business investment, despite bouncing back 7 per cent in the third quarter, was still down 11 per cent from the end of last year.
Economists have mixed views on how severely the second-wave containment measures will impede growth in the fourth quarter and into the new year, with some predicting small but still positive gains, while others are concerned that the economy may dip slightly into negative territory again – though nowhere near on the scale of the deep slump of last spring’s lockdowns. The Bank of Canada’s latest economic outlook, issued at the end of October, projected growth of just 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter.
Still, economists noted that continued strong government supports will help households weather the slowdowns, and will provide stimulus to accelerate a recovery next year, when eagerly awaited vaccines look likely to bring the pandemic under control. On Monday, the federal government presented an economic update that pledged to continue financial supports for workers and businesses affected by the pandemic, and unveiled a commitment to spend up to $100-billion over three years in additional stimulus to aid the recovery once the pandemic subsides.
Economists also noted that the high rate of savings among Canadian households during the pandemic – nearly 15 per cent in the third quarter, up from 2 per cent at the end of 2019 –provides considerable fuel to keep domestic consumption rolling through the second-wave slowdown, and to kick-start the economy once the pandemic conditions improve.
In new global economic forecasts Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation estimated that Canada’s economy will have shrunk by 5.4 per cent in 2020, but predicted that it will grow by 3.5 per cent next year. Canada’s private-sector economists are more optimistic about 2021, with projections ranging from about 4 per cent to 5.5 per cent.
“Some of the growth rates seen in [the third quarter] could be a taste of what could lie ahead later in 2021,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said.
