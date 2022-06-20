A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.

The research released today indicates that experience and education – once crucial to many positions – are becoming less important amid labour shortages.

The findings are based on an online survey of 1,000 employers across Canada conducted in May by Censuswide on behalf of Indeed, an employment website for job listings.

The survey found 77 per cent of Canadian employers see value in hiring a candidate based on their “soft” interpersonal skills and attitude toward learning rather than job-related knowledge and “hard” skills.

It also found four out of five employers say their company would consider hiring applicants who don’t possess a degree or certification related to the job and would instead offer on-the-job training to new workers.

The poll suggests employers are also willing to sacrifice the need for relevant experience in light of the challenges finding candidates.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.