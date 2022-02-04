The Canadian economy saw employment plummet in January as the Omicron variant drove a steep uptick in COVID-19 infections and new health restrictions came into effect.

The country lost 200,000 jobs last month, the first decline in employment since May, Statistics Canada said Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 6.5 per cent from December’s 6 per cent. Job losses were worse than expected: The median estimate by financial analysts was a loss of 110,000 positions, ending a seven-month streak that saw job creation of nearly 800,000.

Among economists, the widely held view is that employment will snap back quickly as Omicron fades and restrictions are loosened, much like has happened with past COVID-19 waves. That process is already under way. On Monday, Ontario allowed several of its close-contact service industries – such as gyms and indoor dining – to reopen at a reduced capacity.

More to come

