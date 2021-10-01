 Skip to main content
Canadian Energy Pipeline Association to cease operations by Dec. 31

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., in this file photo from June 18, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canada’s largest pipeline industry association, which has been around for nearly 30 years, will cease operations by the end of the year.

In an e-mail sent to members on Wednesday, obtained by The Globe and Mail, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) vice-president Jim Campbell said the board of directors “has made the difficult decision to wind down.” He said CEPA will wrap up by Dec. 31.

The association represents major pipeline companies that transport the majority of the natural gas and crude oil produced in Canada to markets across North America. Its members delivered more than 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.3 billion barrels of crude oil in 2020, according to CEPA’s most recent industry report, released on Wednesday.

Members of CEPA include ATCO, TC Energy and Plains Midstream Canada ULC. It also includes Trans Mountain Corp., which is building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion purchased by the federal government.

While traditionally a fossil fuel-centred organization, CEPA members have ramped-up the transportation of hydrogen, renewable natural gas and biofuels in recent years.

In his e-mail, Mr. Campbell said various CEPA working group meetings would move ahead as scheduled, and the fourth-quarter meeting would include “any final discussions in support of an orderly wrap-up.”

In Wednesday’s industry report, CEPA president and chief executive Chris Bloomer said activity in the sector represented “momentum that is building for a diverse energy future – a future where pipelines will continue to deliver the energy you need in the safest, most responsible way.”

The decision to dissolve CEPA comes as the Alberta energy sector and the province’s government celebrated the completion of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline. The project doubled the line’s export capacity to 760,000 barrels per day, starting Oct. 1.

CEPA did not immediately provide comment to The Globe on Friday morning.

- More to come

