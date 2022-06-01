Canadian engineering giant WSP Global Inc. is buying John Wood Group PLC’s environment consulting business in a deal that cements its position as one of the world’s dominant players in the fast-growing sustainable development industry.

Montreal-based WSP said Wednesday it struck a definitive agreement to take over the unit from Aberdeen, Scotland-based John Wood for US$1.8-billion, including a US$200-million deal-related tax benefit. The agreement adds 6,000 employees to WSP’s payroll from about 55,000 currently and sharpens its ability to bid on major environmental and infrastructure projects, particularly for federal government departments in the United States.

“This transaction is about expanding our leadership in the earth environment [sector] and scaling our business,” WSP Chief Executive Alexandre L’Heureux told analysts on a morning conference call. “It is about creating more revenue opportunities together, by cross-selling to our Fortune 500 clients and by capitalizing on our fast-growing markets.”

Once a boutique engineering company, WSP has ballooned in recent years to become a major player in global design consultancy and project management, with a current market capitalization topping $16-billion. Mr. L’Heureux wants to grow the company further, outlining a 3-year strategic plan this past March that aims to boost net revenues by 30 per cent to well over $10-billion and increase adjusted net earnings per share by 50 per cent by 2024.

By acquiring the Wood business, known as E&I, WSP takes a major step toward that goal, doubling the size of its environmental practice in the United States and bolstering its presence in other key countries like Canada and the U.K. When the deal closes as expected in the fourth quarter this year, it will be immediately accretive to earnings and boost environment-related work to one third of WSP’s net revenue from about one quarter, the engineering company said.

WSP is paying a multiple of 14.6 times E&I’s estimated 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, before cost savings are factored in. It is financing the purchase with a new credit facility and won’t need to sell shares to pay for it.

The deal “once again demonstrates that WSP is capable of finding high-quality assets regardless of the macro backdrop,” National Bank of Canada analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a research note. The size of E&I will make WSP one of the biggest players in the environmental space globally, he said.

WSP shares gained 5.3 per cent Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading at $146.71.

