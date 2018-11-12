Why a Canadian flower exporter is limiting growth in U.S.

Open this photo in gallery Barbara Jeffery-Gibson and general manager Rodd Gibson of Ontario-based Jeffery's Greenhouses.

Jeffery’s Greenhouses, a third-generation flower grower and plant supplier in St. Catharines, Ont., exports 30 per cent of its products annually to the United States. So the company was watching the recent North American free-trade talks with concern. But even now that the deal has been concluded, the company is not resting on its laurels.

The flower grower exports its potted plants – hydrangeas, cyclamens, potted mums and poinsettias – to 29 Home Depot stores in Western New York. In Ontario, it sells its flowers in 55 of the home improvement stores.

“We’ve been selling to Home Depot for the past 20 years,” says Rodd Gibson, general manager. “We started with a few stores in Buffalo and steadily expanded.”

So this fall, when Canada was in terse trade negotiations with Washington, there was more than a little concern among employees. With talk of tariffs and protectionist rhetoric, there were worries the company’s operations might get caught in the crossfire.

“We were all a bit nervous about the unpredictability in the U.S.,” says Mr. Gibson. “We’re always keeping an eye on that.”

Yet, since the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreement was announced, all has been calm in the floriculture business – save for the usual issues around Ontario’s minimum-wage increases, higher utility costs and hiring issues, says Mr. Gibson. “It’s been business as usual,” he says, adding there have been no issues at the border, which he worried about. “We haven’t yet been affected.”

But that doesn’t mean Mr. Gibson and his staff of 50 aren’t warily watching what transpires with the USMCA deal following last week’s U.S. mid-term elections, which may throw into question the ratification of the agreement.

Like many growers who export to the United States, he is being cautious, ensuring that his Ontario business is on solid footing should anything change politically.

And it could change, warns Sui Sui, associate professor at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto’s Ryerson University. She says that, while flowers growers who export shouldn’t be affected by the agreement the way steel and aluminum industries will be, “there is some uncertainty around the negotiations. And there could be a trade war. There could be new tariffs.”

And in the flower business, there is a lot at stake. According to Export Development Canada, Canada’s floriculture exports total $420-million annually.

Jeffery’s has one-million square feet of growing facilities, with two locations in the Niagara region – one in St. Catharines and another in nearby Jordan Station. “We’re one of the bigger [greenhouses] says Mr. Gibson, adding that because of the company’s proximity to the border, “we’re the closest grower.”

But further expansion in the U.S. market is not in the cards. “We’ve had opportunities to expand in the U.S.,” Mr. Gibson says. But he adds that further growth there has its risks – there are numerous competitors in the floriculture space south of the border. And profits have been solid with the export plan the company is currently following, he adds.

Mr. Gibson says the company plans to focus on the expansion of its operations in Ontario. “We’re hedging our risk,” he says. “In Ontario we’re a full-service supplier. We deliver the plants, we set up the displays, we control all of the sales. We have access to all of the sales data and we can see what’s on hand, and what’s sold.”

Regardless of what transpires south of the border in the coming months, Dr. Sui feels that for growers like Jeffrey’s, there is more money to be made by looking farther afield.

Her advice for skittish Canadian growers: “There are other markets, such as Asia, to export to,” she says, adding that there might be demand for high-value flowers in these markets. “That’s research they need to do. Diversification is a good thing.”

Hedging the risk

Under Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) guidelines, all greenhouse-grown plants have to go through an inspection process before entering the United States to ensure they are not diseased. “It’s a whole certification process that anybody who is going to export plants into the U.S. has to abide by,” says Mr. Gibson. “It’s a lot of paperwork and documentation of all your crops. You get audited by the CFIA a number of times during the year. But it’s a part of doing business.”

That labour-intensive process is set to improve. In 2016, the U.S.-Canada Greenhouse Certification Program was revamped to improve the consistency and effectiveness of the program. The idea was to encourage Canadian greenhouse plant exporters to grow their businesses in the United States.