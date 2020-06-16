Labour board reveals Foodora workers’ vote to unionize a month after the company left Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Labour board reveals Foodora workers’ vote to unionize a month after the company left Canada

Josh O’KaneSmall Business Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Foodora courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto on Feb. 27, 2020. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said Tuesday that 88.8 per cent of Foodora couriers and drivers in Toronto and Mississauga voted to unionize under its banner.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Labour Relations Board revealed Tuesday that couriers and drivers who delivered food through the Foodora app in Toronto and Mississauga voted to unionize last year, though that disclosure comes a month after the company pulled out of Canada.

The union certification vote took place in August, 2019, and the OLRB finally unsealed the results four months after a historic board decision in February granted Foodora’s “contractor gig delivery workers” the right to unionize. “In a very real sense, the couriers work for Foodora, and not themselves,” Matthew Wilson, the OLRB’s alternate chair, wrote in that decision, which argued the workers were not independent contractors, but “dependent” ones – very much like employees.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said Tuesday that 88.8 per cent of Foodora couriers and drivers in the two cities voted to unionize under its banner, and that the results show the “status quo” for gig workers isn’t good enough. The Foodora couriers and drivers sought better pay, benefits and physical protection amid often harsh weather and working conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were the first app-based employees to chase down legal proof of what we knew,” Thomas McKechnie, one of the organizers of the couriers, said in an interview. “We were workers. We deserve respect.”

But in late April, the subsidiary of German company Delivery Hero SE said it would exit Canada in May, claiming that competition here made it difficult to earn a profit. The decision prompted speculation among couriers and industry observers that the departure was related to the unionization efforts.

“I suspect that Foodora made the decision because it feels that having a unionized work force doesn’t fit with its model,” said Sylvain Charlebois, who studies delivery services at the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, in late April.

Although the drivers and couriers no longer deliver for Foodora, they consider the vote to be historic. “There is a hunger among workers to have a voice and be able to change their working conditions,” Mr. McKechnie said.

Gig workers around the world have fought for better pay, benefits and protection as the companies they work for – not just delivery apps, but also ride-share companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. – have become multinational tech giants.

“These gig economy jobs, these ‘independent contractor’ jobs, are hyperexploitative positions and are on their way out,” Mr. McKechnie said. “People want something better, and our campaign has proved that we can get something better.”

Foodora did not respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies