Canadian home prices hit record highs in March, reaching ‘uncharted territory’

Canadian home sales and prices hit another record in March, with prices spiraling up in the smaller regions in Ontario and B.C.
There were 76,259 home resales last month, a 5 per cent increase over February, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. That was 76 per cent higher over March of last year when the pandemic started and lockdowns halted open houses, depressed sales and prices.
Since the pandemic started, the low borrowing cost and competition for bigger properties has driven up prices. The home price index, which adjusts for sales and pricing volatility, was up 3 per cent from February to March on a seasonally adjusted basis to a record high of $713,700. That was 20 per cent higher than March of last year. The national average home price was close at $716,828, an increase of 32 per cent year over year.
“The pace of Canadian home sales and prices is simply in uncharted territory,” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter in a note. “Given the extreme market imbalance currently at play, almost entirely due to fiery demand, look for the record pace of price gains to spread far and wide beyond Ontario,” said the note.
Mr. Porter compared sales and prices to pre-pandemic days of March of 2019 and said the two-year jump “absolutely shatters the prior record gain, seen back in the bubble days of the late 1980s.”
Although the number of new listings increased to a record level in March, the inventory of houses for sale remained at record lows with the extreme shortages across most of Ontario.
More than 40 regions across the most populated province had less than one month of inventory as of the end of March. That includes Barrie, Cambridge, Guelph, Ottawa, Woodstock, Ingersoll and the Toronto region, the country’s biggest market.
“I have never seen the balance tip so much in favor of sellers,” said Robin Wiebe, senior economist with The Conference Board of Canada, who has studied the country’s housing market for more than two decades.
The housing shortage has led to fierce competition and big price increases. In Bancroft, a semi-rural area in Ontario, the home price index rose 9.4 per cent from February to March. In smaller market of Woodstock and Ingersoll, the index was up 8 per cent month over month. Other areas that saw month over month price increases over 5 per cent included Niagara, Huron Perth and Southern Georgian Bay. Ottawa’s home price index also rose over 5 per cent. The only area outside of Ontario to see a massive price increase was the Chilliwack district in B.C.
With numerous markets experiencing unprecedented price increases, several bank economists are urging policymakers for cooling measures.
Although Canada’s bank regulator plans to make it harder for borrowers to qualify for a mortgage, economists do not expect this to have a big impact on prices nor do economists believe it will break market psychology that home prices will continue to rise.
