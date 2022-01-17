Canada’s housing market ended the second year of the pandemic with record high price growth and home prices, extending the affordable housing problem out of the major metropolitans and into the smaller cities.

The typical price of a home across the country rose 26.6 per cent – its fastest pace on record – to a high of $811,700 year over the year, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association’s home price index, which adjusts for pricing volatility.

In smaller regions like Chilliwack, B.C., and Cambridge and Brantford in Ontario, the home price index is up about 40 per cent, with the typical value of a property at least $200,000 higher than a year ago. Home prices in the Toronto region are well above $1-million and many cities in southern Ontario have topped $800,000.

As the country enters the third year of the health crisis, the conditions are similar to the first two years. The cost of borrowing is close to zero. There is strong demand from domestic residents and there is a shortage of low-rise houses for sale.

Now, there is 1.6 months of inventory remaining if the pace of sales is the same as December, even as more homeowners put their homes up for sale last year.

“There are currently fewer properties listed for sale in Canada than at any point on record,” Shaun Cathcart, the association’s senior economist, said in a press release. “The housing affordability problem facing the country is likely to get worse before it gets better.”

The Bank of Canada has found that investor buying doubled over the course of the pandemic, expanding out of the Toronto region and into smaller markets like Ottawa Gatineau and Halifax. Their demand has ramped up competition and contributed to the sharp rise in home prices.

In the first few weeks of this year, realtors have described a hectic market even with the latest stay at home measures and other Omicron-related restrictions.

“I see no end to the demand side as there seems to be multiple buyers for every listing that goes up, and rural areas are also affected,” said Donna Harding, a broker with Engel & Volkers who has sold homes in the Halifax region for nearly two decades.

Ms. Harding said she has seen constant investor demand for so-called income generating properties or homes that can be rented.

In the Toronto region, homes continue to sell well over the listed price. The home price index is up 31 per cent in December compared to a year earlier.

“The 2021 demand has continued to 2022,” said Cailey Heaps, who has been selling homes in Toronto for more than two decades. Within the first two weeks of this year, one of her client’s homes received 54 viewings. It drew six offers and sold $500,000 over asking at $2.7-million.

Across the country, there were 666,995 home resales last year. That was 20 per cent higher than the previous year and broke 2020′s top year for resales, according to CREA.

Overall, very little has been done to curb demand. The bank regulator and Finance Department made it slightly harder for borrowers to qualify for a mortgage from a bank. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, the federal mortgage insurer, has warned that the Canadian housing market is overheated and at risk of a price correction. The Bank of Canada has said it could raise interest rates this spring.

CREA, the real estate industry, the federal housing agency and some economists have all said the problem is the lack of housing supply. The federal government have floated plans to make it harder for foreign buyers of real estate. Though permanent residents or domestic buyers have been responsible for the bulk of the buying, according to realtors.