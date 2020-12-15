Canadian home prices seen spiking 9% next year on low mortgage rates, tight supply in Ontario, Quebec

Canada’s average home price is expected to jump 9 per cent next year, the national real estate group said in a forecast, with record low mortgage rates and a housing shortage in Ontario and Quebec increasing competition among buyers.
The prediction for a strong 2021 comes after this year’s surprise boom in the housing market, with the pandemic’s work from home phenomena triggering homebuyers to seek larger living spaces and bid up prices across most of the country.
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) expects the average selling price to hit $620,400 in 2021 compared with an estimated $568,000 this year.
Although CREA expects the pace of home sales to slow next year compared to this year’s buying frenzy, the association forecast sales rising 7 per cent to 584,000 units in 2021.
With sales surging in Toronto, most of Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Quebec and B.C., the national association expects this year’s sales to reach a record 544,413 units, an 11 per cent increase over 2019.
CREA said demand continues to exceed supply in major real estate markets such as Toronto. The association predicts sales to increase in all provinces but Ontario where it said a shortage of property listings will limit activity.
Today’s forecast was CREA’s first since last year. CREA typically publishes a forecast every quarter but stopped issuing outlooks during the early months of the pandemic because of the massive uncertainty.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.