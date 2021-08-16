Canadian home sales, average selling price fall in July from previous month

Canadian home sales fell 3.5 per cent in July from June, with the average selling price declining for the fourth straight month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.
The national average selling price was $661,788 in July, down 2.5 per cent from June but up 15.6 per cent from a year earlier, the industry group said.
Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 15.2 per cent from a year earlier, while CREA’s Home Price Index was up 22.2 per cent on the year and up 0.6 per cent from June.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.