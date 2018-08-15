 Skip to main content

Canadian home sales rise in July, led by GTA market

Canadian home sales rise in July, led by GTA market

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July were up 1.9 per cent compared with June.

The increase was led by the Greater Toronto Area, while more than half of all local housing markets reported an increase in sales from June to July.

Compared with a year ago, sales in July were down 1.3 per cent due to fewer sales in major urban centres in British Columbia.

The actual national average price for homes sold in July was just under $481,500, up one per cent from the same month last year.

CREA says it was the first year-over-year increase since January.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets, the national average price was just under $383,000.

