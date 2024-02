Canadian home sales rose 3.7 per cent in January from December, and were up 22 per cent on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Wednesday.

The industry group’s Home Price Index edged down 1.2 per cent on the month and was up 0.4 per cent annually, while the national average selling price was up 7.6 per cent on the year.

More to come.