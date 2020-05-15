Canadian home sales sank 57% in April as COVID-19 pandemic hammered market

Home sales across Canada sank 57 per cent in April over the previous month, marking the weakest activity since 1984 as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the housing market.

Last month, 16,612 homes were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with 38,493 in March, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, with Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and other large markets continuing to deteriorate.

Sales started crumbling in the second half of March when federal and provincial governments clamped down on activity and warned Canadians to keep their distance in public. The new data from the real estate association shows the impact from the pandemic for an entire month. There was further weakness in the Niagara region, Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa – all areas that had become popular with investors.

New listings dropped by 56 per cent. However, unlike in March when home prices remained steady, the average selling price across all types of residential properties fell 11 per cent to $475,310 in April from $533,504 in the previous month.

The country’s most expensive markets recorded price declines. In the Greater Toronto Area, it fell 12 per cent to $789,274 from $894,745 on a seasonally adjusted basis, while in the Vancouver region, the price dropped 6 per cent to $1,009,570 from $1,076,461.

