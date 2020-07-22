Canadian inflation surges in June as pandemic lockdowns ease

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Canadian inflation surges in June as pandemic lockdowns ease

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People with face masks and without face masks walk along Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canada’s inflation rate surged in June, as the re-opening of more of the economy following COVID-19 shutdowns pushed consumer prices back into positive territory.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.7 per cent year over year, a sharp reversal from the declines of 0.4 per cent in May and 0.2 per cent in April. It was the biggest increase in the annual inflation rate in nine years.

But despite the rebound, economists said prices have a long way to recover, in an economy that looks to be significantly weakened for many months ahead by the fallout from the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sudden snap-back in CPI is a glass-one-third full, two-thirds empty story,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said.

The index surged 0.8 per cent from May to June, as the easing of pandemic-containment restrictions triggered rebounds in prices for consumer goods, which had slumped amid a dearth in demand during the lockdowns. The biggest contributor was gasoline, which jumped 10.5 per cent from May. Excluding energy prices, CPI was up 0.4 per cent month-over-month, and 1.2 per cent on an annual basis.

Among the leading price gains in the month were clothing and footwear, as stores in many provinces re-opened. Beef prices also surged, reflecting COVID-related shutdowns and production slowdowns at several meat processing plants.

The return of inflation to positive territory should ease the biggest worry among policy makers at the Bank of Canada, as well as many economist, that the severe economic downturn triggered by the pandemic would bring with it a bout of deflation – a persistent decline in prices, which is highly damaging to growth prospects. The central bank’s three measures of core inflation – designed to filter out transitory volatility in some components of CPI, to get a better picture of underlying price pressures across the economy – ranged from 1.5 to 1.9 per cent, up slightly from May and comfortably within the bank’s target band for inflation of 1 to 3 per cent.

However, economists expect inflation to remain tepid, and below the Bank of Canada’s sweet spot of 2 per cent, for a long time. While disruptions to global trade flows resulting from ongoing pandemic concerns could keep producers’ supply chains under strain and put some upward pressure on prices, the bigger issue is an economy that is now running well below its capacity, as the crisis has depleted incomes and employment, leaving a sizable hole in demand.

“As the economy continues to reopen, inflation should remain in positive territory. That said, the significant slack that is expected to persist will create an underlying drag on the pricing environment for businesses,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Royce Mendes said in a research note. “As a result, while any fears of deflation appear premature at this point, the economy will likely only be generating modest rates of inflation, even with some supply-chain disruptions.”

Throughout the pandemic, Statistics Canada has been concerned about distortions to the consumer price index, as mass closing of businesses and even entire consumer sectors have created complications in gathering and measuring prices, while dramatic shifts in shopping patterns have changed the mix of goods and services that the typical consumer has been buying. The statistical agency published a report last week providing an analysis of inflation adjusted for the consumer shifts caused by the lockdowns, indicating that the standard CPI measure had probably slightly understated true inflation during the lockdowns, by about 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points.

Story continues below advertisement

But even assuming a similar understatement for June, that still implies that inflation is at or below the bottom of the Bank of Canada’s comfort range.

“Whatever the measure, inflation remains well below target,” Mr. Porter said.

With the central bank having pledged to keep its key interest rate at the current record low of 0.25 per cent until inflation has sustainably returned to 2 per cent, most economists expect that the tepid inflation outlook will likely keep borrowing rates very low for at least the next year, perhaps longer.

“We suspect inflation likely ticked up a bit further in July, as more businesses re-opened and faced higher costs along with pent-up demand. Whether this ultimately leads to true, lasting inflation is still very much an open debate,” Mr. Porter said. “We tend to think ‘no’, but that answer may well depend on just how far fiscal policy [government spending] will need to go to support the economy in the year ahead, and that ultimately depends on the path of the virus.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies