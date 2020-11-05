 Skip to main content

Canadian insurer Intact proposes $12.1-billion joint-takeover of Britain’s RSA

Tim Kiladze
Canada’s Intact Financial Corp. has proposed a deal to jointly acquire British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc alongside Denmark’s Tryg A/S for a total of £7.1-billion, or $12.1-billion.

The joint proposal, announced Thursday by RSA, was made in early October. The British insurer noted that a formal offer has not yet been made.

If formalized, the deal would see Intact take ownership of RSA’s Canadian, British and international operations, and also co-own RSA’s business in Denmark. Tryg would take full ownership of RSA’s operations in Sweden and Norway.

Intact and Tryg have proposed paying 685 pence ($11.70) per share for RSA, a 49-per-cent premium to where the stock opened for trading on Thursday in London.

Before the proposal was made public, RSA’s share price had dropped 19 per cent since the start of the year. Intact’s shares, meanwhile, had climbed 5 per cent over the same period.

RSA’s stock market performance has been weak for more than two years, and its shares have not traded near the proposed offer price since June, 2018. In the second half of that year, RSA issued a profit warning and then announced one-off losses as well as large weather-related claims in its British operations. RSA later changed the leadership of its British arm and exited some business lines in that division.

Intact, meanwhile, has been a market darling in Canada and its share price has jumped 61 per cent over the past five years. The company’s largest business line is personal auto insurance.

RSA has been pursued a number of times before, but a final deal never has never materialized. RSA said it is currently in discussions with the joint bidders. Under British securities laws, Intact and Tryg now have until Dec. 3 to make a formal takeover offer.

“Conceptually, this looks like an attractive acquisition as it gives Intact more scale in Canada ... with likely significant synergy opportunities, but also gives Intact new growth opportunities through global expansion,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan wrote in a research note. “Given this would be a joint-proposal with few additional details, it’s difficult to ascertain the potential financial impact to [Intact].”

Currently, Intact’s market share of direct premiums written in Canada is about 18 per cent, according to RBC, while RSA’s is about 5 per cent.

Intact did not immediately return a request for comment.

