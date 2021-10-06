Canadian IPO market heats up as Q4 resumes plans to go public, Copperleaf considers upsizing offering in face of strong demand, sources say

The Canadian technology initial public offering market is heating up despite recent choppiness for global stocks prices.
Investor relations software provider Q4 Inc. of Toronto is set to resume its march to an initial public offering this week, more than three months after it paused plans to raise $150-million on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the matter told the Globe and Mail said.
Meanwhile, Vancouver decision analytics software maker Copperleaf Technologies is expected to price its IPO this week after receiving more than $1-billion in orders from investors for a planned $125-million offering; Copperleaf is expected to price the offering at or above the top end of its initial $11 to $13 per share price range and could upsize the deal, said a source familiar with the matter.
The Globe is not disclosing the identity of the two sources as they are not authorized to discuss the matters publicly.
Q4 put the brakes on its IPO process in June, despite favorable response from investors, and has never publicly explained the reason for the delay.
But a source familiar with the matter told the Globe and Mail the delay was caused by one of the company’s business partners reaching out during the IPO process to renegotiate a contract. Q4′s leadership did not want that issue to distract from the offering, so the company decided to delay going public until after it had been resolved, which has now happened. The underlying issue is expected to be explained in the company’s revised prospectus, which could be filed Thursday.
In the meantime, Q4 has continued to generate results above its own internal expectations and developed plans for a mergers and acquisition strategy, the source said.
Q4′s IPO was one of several to be pulled, delayed or priced downward in the first half of the year as investors gave an uneven reception to the busiest spate of Canadian technology IPOs since the dot-com boom. The last Canadian tech issuer to go public on the TSX was Lifespeak Inc. in early July – which at the time was the 14th technology company do so in the previous year. By comparison, there were just 12 Canadian tech IPOs on Canada’s senior exchange in the 11 years ended December 2019.
Copperleaf kicked off the fall’s IPO slate on the TSX last month. In its preliminary prospectus, the company disclosed it has never lost a customer. It sells artificial intelligence-powered optimization software to large companies with extensive physical assets such as utilities and transportation infrastructure giants, who use the product to analyze, plan and budget how to spend their capital budgets over multiyear periods. Its offering is being led by underwriters Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital markets and William Blair & Co.
Online learning provider D2L Corp. of Kitchener is also set to launch its long-awaited initial public offering this month, the Globe reported two weeks ago. Other companies proceeding with IPO plans on the TSX include subprime lender Propel Holdings Inc. and Montreal online advertising exchange provider Sharethrough Inc., which both filed preliminary prospectuses in the past week.
Q4 makes software for managing the investor relations needs of public companies. Its technology is used for online webcasts and earnings calls, and it organizes financial statements on the investor relations sections of company websites. It provides data intelligence services to companies, analyzing capital flows and capturing information on activist shareholder activities. The company has about 2,400 corporate clients, including Netflix, Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Square Inc. and Shopify Inc.
The company’s software facilitates roughly half a million investors each quarter at virtual events, and about 12 million investors interact with its corporate customers each month through its network of investor websites. Q4 had $40.4-million in revenue in 2020, up 80.3 per cent from the previous year. The company lost $13-million last year, compared with a $11-million loss in 2019. New York venture capital firm Ten Coves Capital is one of Q4′s biggest investors, with a 24.5 per cent stake prior to the IPO. CEO Darrell Heaps owns 4.9 per cent, or 2.9 million shares.
In its last updated prospectus in June, Q4 set a price range of $10.50 and $13 per share for its IPO. Q4′s underwriting team is led by CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial and Credit Suisse Securities.
