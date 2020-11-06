 Skip to main content

Canadian job growth fizzles in October as virus makes impact

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canadian job creation slowed in October to its weakest pace of the economic recovery.

The labour market added 84,000 positions last month and the unemployment rate fell to 8.9 per cent from September’s 9 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. Around 378,000 jobs were added in September and 246,000 in August.

Since the labour recovery began in May, Canada has recouped nearly 80 per cent of three million positions that were lost in March and April. There are roughly 635,000 fewer people employed than in February.

A hiring slowdown was expected. The median estimate from economists was for 75,000 jobs to be added in October, with many predicting a decline in employment. The downbeat forecasts were partly inspired by new restrictions in some cities, including Toronto and Montreal, aimed at controlling a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The outlook for the labour recovery is murky. Employment has fully rebounded in some industries, suggesting there’s little room for additional hiring, while others – such as restaurants and the performing arts – will be heavily curtailed for the foreseeable future.

Quebec has extended its restrictions on some close-contact service industries until later this month, while Manitoba recently moved to implement its own. On the other hand, Ontario will allow restrictions to lift on virus hot spots starting this weekend.

