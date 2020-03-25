Canadian Malartic, country’s biggest gold mine, shuts down temporarily

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Malartic, Canada’s biggest gold mine, is closing temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic. daniel rompre/Osisko

Canada’s biggest gold mine is temporarily shutting down under Quebec’s directive to close down non-essential businesses to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Malartic mine in the Abitibi region of Quebec produced about 450,000 ounces of gold last year, and is the cornerstone asset of both Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Yamana Gold Corp., which co-own the asset.

Agnico’s Goldex and LaRonde mines, both in Quebec, will also close under the province’s directive.

The Toronto-based company is also paring back its operations in Nunavut, shutting down its Amaruq mine and reducing activity at Meliadine.

Earlier in the week, Ontario also ordered that all non-essential businesses must close temporarily, but unlike Quebec, excluded mining from that category, meaning the province’s miners can continue to operate.

Even without an explicit directive to shut down activity, a number of miners have proactively decided to shutter select mines in Ontario on a precautionary basis, where the potential for virus spread is elevated, or in places that are particularly remote without ready access to major hospitals.

Newmont idled its Musselwhite mine in northern Ontario to prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19 into the local Indigenous population.

Alamos Gold Inc. suspended production at the Island Gold mine located in the small community of Dubreuilville in Northern Ontario. About half of the mine’s workforce come from the local community and the rest fly in and out of the camp.

