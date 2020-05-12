Canadian malls collect just 15 per cent of May rent from tenants

Canada’s biggest mall owners collected just 15 per cent of their tenants’ rent in May, according to new data that shows the dire state of business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Retailers big and small have seen revenues vanish after provincial governments shuttered non-essential activity to stop the spread of the virus. Malls were forced to close in March, and some retailers had already shut their doors.
The new data from Chicago-based real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. found that major Canadian mall operators have received about 15 per cent of the rent due this month, according to data it complied from landlords and tenants. This follows April’s figure of around 25 per cent.
And even though some provinces are starting to slowly reopen their economies, landlords are expected to face a similar situation next month. “I think June rent looks the same as May. It may pop a bit,” said JLL executive vice-president Tim Sanderson.
Well known brands like GoodLife Fitness, shoe chain Aldo Group and clothing retailer J. Crew, along with scores of smaller retailers, have not paid rent for two months. Both Aldo and J.Crew are filing for bankruptcy protection.
The most prominent enclosed malls are owned by Canadian pension funds’ real estate companies. That includes Cadillac Fairview’s Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto, Oxford Properties’ Yorkdale Shopping Centre in north Toronto and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s Montreal Eaton Centre in downtown Montreal.
The three pension-fund real estate companies, which together operate more than 50 enclosed malls in Canada, all started offering rent deferrals to their hardest hit tenants in April.
Oxford said its rent collections "mirror the challenges that all enclosed malls have faced during this lockdown period.” Ivanhoe Cambridge said “anything pertaining to our lease agreements is confidential in nature.” Cadillac Fairview did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
