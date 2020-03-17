Canadian manufacturing sales down 0.2 per cent in January

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent to $56.1 billion in January.

The agency says it was the fifth consecutive monthly decline.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.5 per cent for January, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says sales were down in nine of 21 industries, led by lower sales in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products industries.

Sales of transportation equipment fell 6.0 per cent to $9.9 billion in January due to longer temporary shutdowns at some assembly plants as well as the recent closure of the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. Petroleum and coal product sales fell 5.2 per cent to $5.9 billion due to lower sales volumes and lower prices.

In volumes terms, manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.