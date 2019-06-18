 Skip to main content

Report on Business Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent in April

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent in April

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $57.8-billion in April as sales in the in the transportation equipment and primary metal industries declined.

The drop followed a 2.6 per cent increase in March.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent for April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales were down in eight of 21 industries, representing 36.1 per cent of total Canadian manufacturing.

Excluding transportation equipment, which fell 6.7 per cent, overall manufacturing sales rose 0.8 per cent.

In volume terms, manufacturing sales were down 0.8 per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter