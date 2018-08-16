Canadian manufacturing sales top forecasts, gain 1.1 per cent in June

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose more than expected in June, boosted by the petroleum and coal product industry.
The agency says manufacturing sales were up 1.1 per cent to $58.1 billion in June.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.9 per cent in June, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The move higher followed a 1.5 per cent increase in May.
The growth came as sales of petroleum and coal products increased 15.9 per cent in June, offset in part by a drop in chemical products which fell 4.5 per cent in June.
In constant dollars, manufacturing sales were up 0.7 per cent in June.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.