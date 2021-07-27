 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Teck Resources’ second-quarter profit surges on lower COVID-19 costs, strong revenue boost

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Teck Resources Ltd. missed expectations despite posting much stronger second-quarter results, with revenues more than doubling amid improving market conditions.

The Vancouver-based mining company says its net income attributable to shareholders surged to $260-million or 48 cents per diluted share, from a loss of $149-million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were $339-million or 63 cents per share, up 281 per cent compared with $89-million or 17 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The increase is partially attributable to a $147-million reduction in COVID-19 costs and $38-million in inventory writedowns.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 were $2.56-billion, up from $1.7-billion in the prior year.

Teck Resources was expected to report 65 cents per share in adjusted profits on $2.67-billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

“We managed through the most acute COVID-19 conditions in Chile since the start of the pandemic while safely achieving our best quarterly progress to date on our flagship QB2 copper growth project,” stated CEO Don Lindsay.

He said the situation at the South American facility has improved in recent weeks as high vaccination rates are contributing to a strong momentum heading into the third quarter.

“Our Neptune port upgrade project is operational and ramping up to full capacity, and the new facility is being integrated into our logistics chain, which will reduce costs, enhance flexibility and improve performance.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies