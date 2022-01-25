Tracy Robinson in a file photo from 2011.Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

Canadian National Railway Co. has named Tracy Robinson as president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Robinson, president of TC Energy, replaces Jean-Jacques Ruest, who retires this month after a 25-year career at the Montreal-based railway.

Before joining TC Energy, Ms. Robinson worked for 27 years at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., holding executive roles in operations and finance.

CN in October announced the departure of Mr. Ruest, CEO since 2018, amid pressure for new leadership from TCI Fund Management Ltd., its second-biggest investor at 5.2 per cent.

“We are thrilled to have Tracy join CN as president and CEO and are confident that CN has the right team to lead it into the next phase of growth,” said Robert Pace, CN chairman. “She brings more than 35 years of operational management, strategy development, and project execution experience to drive growth and profitability.”

CN announced the new CEO as it reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

CN said it boosted profit by 18 per cent in the fourth quarter, as Canada’s largest railway shed assets and pared expenses under pressure from TCI.

CN said profit rose to $1.2-billion, or $1.69 a share, up from $1.02-billion ($1.43) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue rose by 3 per cent. The operating ratio, a measure of costs versus sales, improved by 3.1 percentage points to 58.3 per cent.

Operating expenses fell by 3 per cent in the final three months of 2021, compared with the year-earlier quarter. CN attributed the drop to layoffs, lower freight volumes and a stronger dollar.

For the full year, revenue rose by 5 per cent to $14.48-billion. Profit rose to $4.9-billion ($6.89) from $3.6-billion ($5) in the previous year.

TCI’s Christopher Hohn, the largest investor in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., is unhappy with CN’s lagging financial and operating performance and its failed bid to buy Kansas City Southern. CP’s offer won KCS’s approval in a deal that has fewer hurdles to regulatory approval.

Mr. Hohn has said he would transform CN into a “low-cost, high-service” freight carrier that can compete with trucks and reduce emissions while boosting profits.

