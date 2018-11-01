Canadian Natural to cut heavy oil output as prices sag

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. plans to reduce its heavy oil production by some 55,000 barrels per day of production in response to sagging prices for western Canadian crude, the company said Thursday.

“Due to widening price differentials driven by market access restrictions, the company made the pro-active and strategic decision to shut in, curtail and reduce activity on heavy crude oil production,” it said in a release announcing its third quarter earnings.

In October, it shut in between 10,000 and 15,000 barrels per day (b/d) of crude output, and expects to increase that to as much as 55,000 b/d in November and December.

Western Canadian oil-sands producers are forced to accept steep discounts for their crude as the lack of pipeline capacity and the maintenance shutdowns of U.S. refineries have resulted in bulging inventories in Alberta.

The difference between Western Canada Select – the benchmark for diluted bitumen – and North America’s widely quoted West Texas Intermediate rose above US$50 earlier this fall, and remains at a steep US$44 per barrel.

Canadian Natural Resources is not the only company that is responding in dramatic fashion to the widening price discounts.

Cenovus Enegry Inc. said Wednesday that it was limiting output due to severe discounts and said it expected the price of domestic heavy crude to rise by mid-2019 as increased rail volumes ease transport bottlenecks.

The company did not specify how much production it was restricting but said it has slowed output at both its Foster Creek and Christina Lake sites. Cenovus chief executive Alex Pourbaix said the entire industry needed to do its part to reduce excess supply.

“We’re not going to carry the industry on our backs. We’re going to do this as long as we can justify that we’re creating value for our shareholders by deferring this production,” Mr. Pourbaix told analysts.

He added there has been no effort among producers to co-ordinate reductions.

Despite weak heavy crude prices, CNRL said Thursday that its third quarter profit more than doubled and beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher production and average realized prices.

The company is looking to produce more light crude, which is easier to extract and refine, to take advantage of a more than 20-per-cent year-over-year rise in global oil prices.

The oil and gas producer was able to sell its light crude to international buyers at an average of US$75.46 per barrel generating significant adjusted funds flow, said Canadian Natural President Tim McKay.

The company’s average realized price of oil rose to US$57.89 per barrel from US$46.33, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company said net income rose to $1.80-billion, or $1.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $684-million, or 56 cents, a year earlier.

With a file from Reuters